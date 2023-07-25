Guwahati: Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has moved an adjournment motion notice in Parliament against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s recent remarks on the ‘Miya’ Muslim community.

Sarma had said that the prices of vegetables are seeing a steep rise in Guwahati city because most of the sellers are from the ‘Miya’ community. He also said that an Assamese person would not charge a fellow Assamese at such high prices.

Khaleque has called Sarma’s remarks “hate speech” and said that they are “capable of shaking the diversities of our society.” He has also pointed out that multiple FIRs have been filed against Sarma in Assam for his alleged remarks on the ‘Miya’ clan.

Sarma has defended his remarks, saying that he was simply stating a fact. He has also said that he did not mean to offend anyone.

However, the controversy has sparked a debate about the role of the Assamese community in the state’s economy.

Some people have argued that the ‘Miya’ community is taking over the economy, while others have said that the Assamese community needs to do more to participate in the workforce.