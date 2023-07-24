TURA: Protests demanding Tura be named as the winter capital of Meghalaya turned ugly on Monday (July 24) evening.

A mob of unruly protestors, on July 24 evening, gheraoed the office of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in Tura and pelted stones.

Several security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors.

Security personnel resorted to firing of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in the office, when the mob of unruly protestors stated pelting stones.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma interacted with the members of the organisations, who were on a hunger strike demanding Tura be named as the winter capital of the state.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma reached Tura on Monday (July 24) afternoon.

(This is a developing story)