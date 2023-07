GUWAHATI: An FIR has been filed against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his controversial remarks on people belonging to the Miya community in the state.

The FIR was lodged by the Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had blamed the Miya vegetable vendors in Guwahati for high prices of vegetables in the city.

(More details awaited)