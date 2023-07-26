Guwahati: The tragic triple murder in Golaghat has taken a controversial turn as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Wednesday that the killings were a result of ‘love jihad’.

The term is usually used by many right-wing politicians that allege a campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through seduction.

The victims, identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, were allegedly killed on Monday by accused Najibur Rahman Bora.

Their bodies were found with multiple injuries, indicating a brutal attack with sharp weapons.

The accused, 25-year-old Najibur Rahman Bora, is a qualified mechanical engineer.

The Chief Minister claimed that the accused had initially presented himself with a Hindu name on Facebook to establish a connection with the victims.

Sarma mentioned that the woman had allegedly been introduced to drug usage when the couple escaped to Kolkata.

He also claimed that the woman was purportedly impregnated while under the influence of injectable drugs.

She endured torture during her stay at the accused’s house and later returned to her maternal home, he added.

While the facts behind the entire case would be asserted only after a thorough investigation.

Najibur Rahman Bora surrendered to the police in the Golaghat district of Upper Assam after killing his in-laws and wife. He entered the police station with his infant child.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, asserted that this is an “open-and-shut case” and assured that a chargesheet will be filed within 15 days to expedite the trial of the accused.

He also took to Twitter to reaffirm the Assam government’s commitment to creating a crime-free society and ensuring that “no criminal shall escape justice.”

During the investigation, Sarma revealed that he had received a letter from Ankita, the sister-in-law of the accused, regarding the incident.

However, due to the volume of correspondence received during the COVID-19 lockdown period, he missed the letter and expressed regret for not forwarding it to the Superintendent of Police.

Assam Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, assured a thorough investigation, ensuring a comprehensive chargesheet against the perpetrator/s and abettors.

Previous cases, including the validity of the marriage certificate presented in the earlier investigation, will also be examined.

The accused had a history of previous incarceration for assaulting his wife and had resumed quarrelling after his release, leading to the devastating murder of his wife and parents-in-law.

He surrendered at the Golaghat Police Station with his nine-month-old son.