Dibrugarh: The Dihing Welfare Society of Dibrugarh in Assam has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, strongly condemning the recent heinous crimes perpetrated against women in Manipur and West Bengal.

The letter, signed by concerned citizens, highlights the nation’s shock and anguish over the incidents that have shattered the peace in the country.

The Dihing Welfare Society believes that instead of playing blame games, it is crucial to extend a healing touch to the victims who are suffering from the painful aftermath of the crimes.

Also Read: Assam: Five, including woman detained in Morigaon mob lynching case

“Our nation takes pride in being a multi-religious country where various tribes reside harmoniously. Such acts of violence tarnish the image of our great nation, where goddesses are worshipped, and women hold a revered position”, the letter emphasized.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the society calls for immediate action to restore peace and safety for women across the country.

They implore the President to take necessary steps to ensure that justice is served swiftly and that the victims receive the support they need to heal from the trauma.

Also Read: Manipur crisis: 305 bunkers of warring communities destroyed, says police

“The dignity of our women must be protected, and as responsible citizens, we must come together to condemn such acts and work towards building a safer society for everyone,” the letter added.

The Dihing Welfare Society’s appeal comes at a time when the nation is grappling with grief and anger over these atrocities. The society hopes that their plea will resonate with the authorities and encourage a united front against violence against women.