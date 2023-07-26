Guwahati: Jitu Das, the personal secretary of Assam state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita reportedly presented himself at the Diphu Police Station in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday, following a summons in connection with the alleged supari syndicate case.

The involvement of Das reportedly came to light after BJP leader Lachit Gogoi, who was previously arrested in connection with the same case, confessed to his role and implicated Das, leading to the police summoning him for questioning.

Reports suggest that a senior police official will be conducting the inquiry into the supari syndicate case.

The case originated from a complaint lodged at the Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia after an audio clip of a telephonic conversation between All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) President Milan Buragohain and BJP Leader Lachit Gogoi went viral.

The audio clip allegedly contained discussions about money laundering and payments made to a high-ranking police official.

In the leaked conversation, Lachit Gogoi mentioned that money was given to Milan Buragohain, with a portion of it intended for SP Sanjib Saikia (Rs 12.5 lakh) and another portion for Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain (Rs 2 lakh).

The Diphu Police arrested Lachit Gogoi from the Kachumari area in Charaideo district last Saturday. Subsequently, Gogoi was remanded in two-day police custody by a lower court.

As the investigation progressed, the names of several individuals, including Jitu Das, surfaced in connection with the case.

Though there were initial reports that Das did not appear before the police, he was seen at the police station just as they were preparing to effect his arrest.

In the midst of these developments, it has been revealed that the prime accused, Milan Buragohain, is currently in Malaysia. However, police sources have stated their intention to arrest him upon his return to Assam.