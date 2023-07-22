Guwahati: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi demanded for President’s Rule in Manipur, attributing the ongoing violence in the neighbouring state to the “design of the RSS and BJP.”

Gogoi further called for the resignation of the N Biren Singh-led state government in Manipur, alleging its failure to control the situation amid the more than two-month-long violence in the region.

“There is turmoil in Manipur, but nobody seems to be bothered. Nobody is taking adequate measures to control the situation,” Gogoi stated while expressing concern over the escalating violence in the North Eastern state.

His statement came in the wake of a video surfacing on May 4, depicting the horrific incident where two tribal women were paraded naked and molested by a group of men.

Four individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection with this deeply condemnable incident, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

Demanding the declaration of President’s Rule in Manipur and the resignation of the state government, Gogoi expressed grave concern over the incidents of violence reported from the region.

“This is a design orchestrated by the RSS and the BJP, including Narendra Modi and his government. They are deliberately attempting to polarize the people of Manipur,” he accused.