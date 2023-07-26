MORIGAON: Five persons, including a woman, have been detained by the Assam police in the Morigaon mob lynching case.

The detained persons have been identified as Jogeshwar Das, Babuli Das, Ajit Das, Kamaleshwar Das and Chakrasingha Das.

It may be mentioned here that a man was lynched by a mob in Morigaon district of Assam on suspicion of cattle theft on Monday (July 25).

While one person was beaten to death, another two were grievously injured in the attack by the mob.

The incident was reported from Ahatguru area in Morigaon district of Assam.

According to the police in Morigaon district of Assam, the locals in the area caught three persons on suspicion of cattle theft.

When the police reached the spot, where the locals had kept the three persons, the people pelted stones at the police team.

The police, however, were able to rescue the three persons.

One of the three rescued persons died while on the way to a hospital.

The deceased person has been identified as Saddam Hussain.

The other two persons have been identified as Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque and are stated to be in a stable condition and are undergoing treatment.

A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered by the police in connection with the incident.