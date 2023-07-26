GUWAHATI: The Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam will host a T20 international match between India and Australia in November this year.

This will be the third match of the T20I series between the two teams, which will be played on November 28.

“We are glad to announce that the ACA stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T20 international between India and Australia on November 28,” the Assam cricket association (ACA) said in a statement.

The ACA added: “We are thankful to the BCCI for their faith in us. We promise to do our best to make it a successful one.”

Also read: Assam: Man lynched in Morigaon on suspicion of cattle theft

It may be mentioned here that the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam has been deprived of any of the main matches of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

None of the main matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Only, a couple of warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in Guwahati, Assam.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches of the mega event from 29 September to 3 October.