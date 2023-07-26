GUWAHATI: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Dibrugarh district of Assam will not be closed.

This was informed by union minister of chemicals and fertilizers – Mansukh Mandaviya.

“I want to make it clear that the BVFCL fertilizer plant will not be closed in Assam,” Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers – Mansukh Mandaviya said that the BVFCL in Assam will be modified and a nano urea plant will be set up.

“It will be modernized and a nano urea plant will also be set up there so that the people of this area get employment opportunity,” he said.

The union minister said that he already spoke to his cabinet colleague Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the matter.

Mandaviya said: “I had a meeting with union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and also talked to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (on the matter).”

This clarification from union minister of chemicals and fertilizers – Mansukh Mandaviya came after reports emerged claiming that the BVFCL in Assam is likely to be shut down.