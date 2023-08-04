IMPHAL: Exchanges of dead bodies – belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur – has been proposed by the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO).

This was informed by president of AMUCO Nando Luwang at Imphal in Manipur on Friday (August 04).

Dead bodies of people, belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, have been lying at different hospitals in the hills and valley districts of the states.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic clashes and between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur.

Nando Luwang said that the dead bodies of Meiteis are at the hand of Kuki militants and Churachandpur district hospital, whereas dead bodies of the Kukis are at the morgues of RIMS and JNIMS at Imphal.

He said that dead bodies of people of both the communities should be exchanged immediately, so as last rites (ceremony) of the deceased people can be carried out, which will lead to restoration of peace between the two communities in Manipur.

Over 35 dead bodies are lying at the Churachandpur district hospital morgue, which is a Kuki-dominated district.

53 bodies of tribals are at the RIMS and JNIMS hospitals in the valley districts as of Friday (August 04).

“If the state wants peace at the earliest, the government should remain neutral and let the forces perform their duties,” Luwang said.