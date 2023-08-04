IMPHAL: At least two persons, including a minor, were injured in a firing incident at Kwata area in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Friday (August 04) morning.

The two injured persons have been identified as Md Sabir Ahmed Moijingmayum (11) and Wahida Aribam (35).

Both are residents of Kwakta village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The duo sustained bullet injuries when unknown miscreants opened fire at their houses on Friday (August 04) morning.

They were admitted to the Kwata primary health centre (PHC) in Manipur, from where they were referred to the Raj Medicity in Imphal.

Also read: Manipur: Thousands pay tribute to Kuki-Zo people who lost lives in ethnic violence

Meanwhile, a personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a firing incident in the state, official sources said on Friday.

Tourangbam Rishikumar (47) deployed near the Senjam Chirang water supply plant in Imphal West district sustained bullet injuries on the head and ear when armed miscreants opened fire.

He was shot while trying to evacuate the villagers to safer places on Thursday (August 03) morning.

On Friday, the last rites of the slain rifleman were performed by the Manipur home department at his home town in Wangjing Landing Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district.