Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar by revealing his favourite song sung by the latter.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Tendulkar revealed that his favourite Kishore Kumar song was Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai.

This mesmerizing song celebrates the uniqueness of this short phase of human life and inspires people to live life to the fullest.

“Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro! What’s your favourite #KishoreKumar song?” Tendulkar wrote in a caption.

While many fans shared their own favourite Kishore Kumar songs, some trolled Sachin Tendulkar for keeping mum over the ongoing violent situation in Manipur.

“Happy Birthday to him. But if #ManipurViolence s voice couldn’t travel to your ears, how did Kishore da’s voice travel to your heart?” one wrote.

“Do you ever realized for a second that you are a BHARAT RATNA awardee you are national Icon God of cricket but you always keep mum you are always silent on violence against women’s no words on manipur it’s a shame really shame,” another added.

Meanwhile, many of Tendulkar’s fans also expressed their difficulty in selecting a favourite Kishore Kumar song as all of his works were evergreen.

“It is so difficult to choose a single song as favourite. Sachin sir, I will have to quote list of at least 100 songs as favourite Kishore Da songs. Tribute to the legendary ( Freestyle ) singer,” one wrote.

Some also expressed that Kishore Kumar’s songs weren’t any less than music therapy as it can create a lasting impact on a person.

“He was versatile singer, his divine singing inspires & his songs still heard by billions of people.. some of them stress busters & some of them emotional, sentimental.. His miraculous personality created huge impact on millions.. Happy Birthday Legend,” one wrote.

Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar was not only a famous Bollywood singer but has lent his melodious voice to bring songs of many languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada and Malayalam etc. to life.