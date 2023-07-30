IMPHAL: A class III girl student sustained injuries in a firing incident by miscreants at Kwakta municipal council area in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

This was informed by official sources on Sunday.

The injured 12-year-old injured girl has been identified as Salima.

Salima is a class III student at the Radiant Public School at Kwakta village Bishnupur district of Manipur.

She was hit by a bullet on her back on the right hand side.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Saturday (July 29).

A stray bullet hit her on the back while she was on her way to school, sources said.

Father of the injured girl, told the media persons that his daughter was rushed to the hospital in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

She was later referred to the Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal, Manipur.

Kwakta village has been in the intermittent cross-firing of the tribals and non-tribals for the past three days.

Firing between armed miscreants of both communities – Kukis and Meiteis – at regular intervals near Kwakta village forced a number of Muslim inhabitants of the area to remain at their homes.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis since May 3 leaving over 150 individuals dead and injuring over 500, including women and children.