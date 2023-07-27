Imphal: One person was killed and 10 others injured in fresh clashes between security forces and Kuki Zo village defense volunteers in the Bishnupur-Churachandpur interdistrict border of Manipur on Thursday.

The clashes broke out in the villages of Kwakta, Kangvai, Terakhongshangbi, Phougakchao Ikhai, and Gothol, all located within the same area connected by the main lifeline that connects Imphal to Churachandpur district via Bishnupur district.

One volunteer, Lunminthang (38) of Bolkot village, died in cross-firing. Three other volunteers, Lalboi Touthang (33), Jangkholen (26), and Thangjahao (30), were also injured.

Lalboi sustained bullet injuries on his left arm and lower thigh, and Jangkholen on his right ankle. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital in Churachandpur.

On the other side, one state police commando and personnel of the Kumaon Regiment of Army were among eight injured when the armed miscreants hurled bombs at Terakhongshangbi and Phoubakchao villages.

Three villagers, Sagolshem Priyobarta (21) of Terakhongshangbi, Nameirakpam Ibomcha (40) of Phoubakchao Ithai, and another villager whose name has been withheld, also sustained injuries when they were hit by the sharpeners at these two villages. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Imphal for medical treatment.

The clashes come amid a simmering conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

The clashes have displaced thousands of people and caused widespread damage to property. The government has deployed additional security forces to the area in an attempt to bring the situation under control.