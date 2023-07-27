Imphal: Protesters in Manipur continued to protest against Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday. The protests were held in Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

The protesters, who were mostly women, were carrying banners and placards that accused Zoramthanga of patronizing immigrant militants and scheming to create trouble in the entire Northeast region. They also accused him of making provocative statements about Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The protesters tried to burn an effigy of CM Zoramthanga, but police intervened and prevented them from doing so. The protesters then staged a sit-in at the western gate of Kangla, a historic fort in Imphal.

Speaking to media persons, one of the protesters, Memcha Devi, said that Mizoram CM Zoramthanga should be held accountable for the violence that has been taking place in Manipur. She also urged the central government to take action against him.

Another protester, Mangang Leima, said that the Manipur government should take steps to protect the interests of Manipuris living in Mizoram. She said that the recent threats against Manipuris in Mizoram are a serious concern.

The protests in Manipur come at a time when tensions between the two states are running high. The two states have been locked in a border dispute for many years, and the recent violence has only exacerbated the tensions.