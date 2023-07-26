Imphal: Effigies of the Mizoram Chief Minister were burnt by different groups of women at various locations after protest rallies in Manipur on Wednesday.

The protests and burning of the effigies have occurred following Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s condemnation of the barbaric act by his Mizoram counterpart.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Kargil Vijay Diwas observance held in Imphal on Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly denounced the use of abusive words against him during a solidarity rally in Mizoram on Tuesday.

The rally was also attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Singh labelled the act as barbaric and urged Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

Furthermore, he condemned the resolution adopted by the European Parliament concerning the crisis in Manipur, stating it inaccurately portrayed it as a clash between Hindus and Christians without understanding the ground reality.

Asserting that the State Government has been closely monitoring all incidents in the state, Singh warned against elements attempting to disrupt Manipur’s integrity. He emphasized that the government would not yield to any threats.