Imphal: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has ordered the Manipur police chief to probe the human rights violations that took place following the ethnic clash between the Kukis and Meiteis on May 3.

The order was issued on the basis of a case filed by Naorem Ibomcha Singh, a permanent resident of Churachandpur district.

Singh alleged that the armed Kuki militants had meted out violence against the Meitei communities in the district, and that his gun house had been looted.

Singh also alleged that the violence was sponsored by the ITLF, Kuki militants, and elected members of the Kuki-Zo community.

He said that the ITLF and ZRA were responsible for the violation of human rights of thousands of people, including the Meitei community.

The MHRC has ordered the police to conduct the investigation by a police officer not below the rank of IGP. The commission has also asked the state government to comply with Section 27 (1)(b) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and to implement the order at an early date.

The order comes at a time when tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur are running high.

The two communities have a long history of conflict, and the recent violence has only served to exacerbate tensions.