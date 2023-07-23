Aizawl: The Mizoram government has assured the Meitei community living in Mizoram of safety and security. The government also appealed to them not to believe in rumours.

The Mizoram government’s assurance came amid reports of several Meteis leaving the state following an advisory by an ex-militants association to leave the state due to mounting tension triggered by the molestation of two women from one of the warring tribes, who were paraded naked by a mob.

Mizoram home commissioner and Secretary H. Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community on Saturday and assured them of their safety and security, an official statement said.

During the meeting with leaders of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA), Lalengamwia asked them to inform and persuade their fellow Meteis both government employees and students not to leave Mizoram due to an advisory issued by Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), the statement said.

He informed the leaders that the press statement issued by PAMRA was misconstrued in a section of the media.

The home secretary also convened a meeting with leaders of PAMRA, who clarified that the press release was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in the light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the statement said.

The leaders also informed the home secretary that the press release was not a diktat or a quit notice to the Meiteis, it said.

While expressing regret that their press statement was misconstrued, the PAMRA leaders decided not to pursue their release any further in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the state, the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, PAMRA secretary general C. Lalthenlova had said that they were concerned about the safety of the Meitei community in Mizoram as many Mizo youths have now become angry after the viral video.

He had also said that they were just issued an appeal as a precautionary to avoid any untoward incident. Police said that several Meitei people have left for their home states on Saturday amid mounting tension.

A few thousand Meitei mostly from Manipur and south Assam live in Mizoram. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state amid tension after a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral on July 19.

Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lallianmawia said that security has been deployed in some places and institutions, including Mizoram University and Zoram Medical College, where the presence of a sizeable number of Meiteis are found.

He said that regular patrolling is being done to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of Meiteis.

He said that no violence or untoward incident has happened till Saturday and such an incident will never happen in the future. He said that the police department is in constant touch with leaders of the Meitei community.

According to Lallianmawia, the Meitei feel insecure and afraid not exactly because of the press release issued by PAMRA but due to the proposed protest rally by civil society groups on July 25.

The Meitei people were afraid that something wrong would happen after the rally as violence in Manipur began after the tribal solidarity march on May 3, he said.

The central committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), however, issued a press release on Saturday asking the Meitei people not to panic because of the proposed rally and also appealed to them to live in peace.

The organization also urged the Manipur government to ensure the safety of the Mizo students in Imphal. Principal consultant for civil aviation J. Lalhmingliana said that at least 65 Meiteis left for Imphal by flight on Saturday.

Air tickets for the next Flight on the Aizawl-Imphal route on Monday have also been fully booked. Police said that several others also left for their home states by buses and other vehicles.