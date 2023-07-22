IMPHAL: The Manipur government has decided to airlift Meiteis living in Mizoram from Sunday (July 23).

Special flights have been arranged to airlift people belonging to the Meitei community from Mizoram.

The flights will operate between Aizawl and Imphal; Aizawl and Silchar in Assam, sources informed.

This decision to airlift Meiteis from Mizoram was taken by the Manipur government following threat against Meiteis rose after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men went viral recently.

Meanwhile, former cadres of the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) appealed to the Meitei community from Manipur living in Mizoram to leave the state for their safety as the situation got tense due to ethnic violence in strife-torn Manipur.

The appeal comes in the wake of a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob went viral on Wednesday.

In a statement issued from Aizawl on Friday, Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) said that the situation has become tense and it is no longer safe for the Meitei people living in Mizoram due to the barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur.

“In view of the situation that any thing wrong can happen to the Meitei community at this juncture, the PAMRA appeals to all Meitei people in Mizoram to leave for their home state as a safety measure,” the statement said.

It said that there is strong anger among the Mizos youths, who are deeply anguished over the barbaric and atrocious act of Meiteis against the Zo or Kuki ethnic people in Manipur.

The association also said that they (Meiteis) will hold no responsibility in any case of eventuality if they disregard the appeal and fail to leave for their safety.