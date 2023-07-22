Imphal: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has called upon the people of the state not to resort to any form of aggression against the Mizos residing in Manipur.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal on Saturday, Nando Luwang, president of AMUCO, said on the importance of refraining from any hasty actions that could lead to further escalation of conflict.

He acknowledged the presence of a significant number of students from Mizoram studying in various educational institutions within the state.

The AMUCO president addressed the recent situation arising from a warning issued by former cadres of the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF), urging the Meitei community from Manipur living in Mizoram to leave the state for their safety.

Luwang expressed his concern over the escalating ethnic violence in strife-torn Manipur, deeming it unfortunate that such appeals were being made.

Tension sparked in Mizoram after the video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral on social media.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) had issued a statement on Friday, stating that the situation in the region had become tense and unsafe for Meiteis living in Mizoram due to alleged barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur.

In light of these developments, Luwang appealed to the Meitei community residing in northeastern states, particularly those in Assam and Meghalaya, to be vigilant and responsive to the issues raised by PAMRA.

He also called upon the central and state governments to take immediate action to prevent the escalation of communal tensions from Manipur to Mizoram and other northeastern states.

Luwang further urged the Mizoram government to ensure the safety and security of the Meitei community within its borders. At the same time, he requested the Mizoram government not to interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur.