IMPHAL: A delegation of MPs belonging to the opposition parties, under INDIA, on Sunday (July 30), met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

The delegation of 21 MPs of the opposition parties, under INDIA, also submitted a memorandum to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

In the memorandum, the opposition MPs urged the Manipur governor to initiate every possible measure to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

“The delegation of INDIA met the governor of Manipur and requested that the government restore peace and rehabilitate affected families at the earliest,” the Congress party said in a statement.

The 21-member INDIA MPs delegation had arrived in Manipur on July 29 on a two-day visit to the state and visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

“We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleased by both sides (Kukis and Meiteis) since the beginning of the clashes,” the memorandum stated.

“There is an anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities, which has to be addressed without delay,” it added.

The opposition parties’ MPs, under INDIA, also stated that current crisis in Manipur is a result of “the failure of both the central and state government”.

The opposition MPs said that the Centre and the Manipur government “failed to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities”.

They said that “more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5000 houses and internal displacement of more than 60,000 people” took place due to the violence in Manipur.

“It is established beyond doubt that state machineries have completely failed to control the situation for the past three months,” the memo said.

The MPs also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

“Silence of Hon’ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” said the opposition MPs.