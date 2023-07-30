Imphal: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted and guided the Manipur government in a biometric capture exercise campaign conducted at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre at Sajiwa in Imphal East district on Saturday.

The campaign was part of a larger effort by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to capture the biometric data of all illegal immigrants in Manipur by September 2023.

There are around 2,300 Myanmar nationals currently lodged in different detention centers in Manipur. The MHA directed that the biometric capture campaign be completed by September 2023, and a training program for all district commissioners and superintendents of police was held on July 26 to prepare them for the task.

The NCRB team assisted and guided the Manipur government officers in the biometric capture exercise at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre on Saturday. The team also provided training and handholding to the officers on how to use the biometric capture equipment.

Districts that require further training or handholding may depute their concerned officers to observe the biometric capturing process at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre.