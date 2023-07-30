Imphal: The houses of eight journalists have been burnt down by miscreants at Moreh in violence-hit Manipur. The journalists work for various state dailies and electronic media houses.

A joint statement by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) strongly condemned the attack and urged the security forces to provide an answer for the inaction.

The statement said that the area where the houses were set ablaze has a substantial presence of Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces. However, the security personnel did not try to prevent the incident from happening.

The miscreants first looted the residence of the correspondent of People’s Chronicle, Lairenlakpam Maipak and S Santipur at Moreh Tali Lambi. They then set the houses on fire.

The other journalists whose houses were burnt down are Imphal Free Press correspondent Ashem Lalit, DDK correspondent B Ramchandra Sharma, AIR correspondent Leishangthem Brojendro, ISTV News correspondent Sagolsem Sanjoy, Impact TV correspondent Maibam Inaocha and Sanaleibak correspondent Yumnam Mangang.

The AMWJU and the EGM have demanded that the government provide immediate relief to the affected journalists. They have also called for an impartial investigation into the incident and strict action against the perpetrators.

“The attack on journalists is a serious threat to press freedom in Manipur. It is important that the government take steps to ensure the safety of journalists and to protect their right to freedom of expression,” said a senior journalist.