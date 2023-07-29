Imphal: Seven arms, 45 ammunition, and three bombs have been recovered in search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Two civilians were also injured in the firing by armed miscreants in the southern part of the state during the past 24 hours, said Manipur police in a statement.

The firing by armed miscreants occurred in Phougakchao Ikhai, Kangvai, and Terakhongsangbi areas in the interdistrict of the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in the southern part of Manipur during the past 24 hours.

Two persons sustained injuries in the firing and security forces fired retaliatory rounds and repelled the miscreants, the Manipur said.

During this period, 503 persons have been detained in connection with the curfew violation at different locations across the state. The curfew has been imposed at certain places in the state in the backdrop of the improving law and order situation owing to ongoing ethnic violence.

The Manipur police also said that the security forces have intensified the search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the state to recover illegal arms and ammunition. The operations are likely to continue in the coming days.