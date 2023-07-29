Dimapur: The Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO) organized a coordination meeting with the leaders of Kuki villages under Chakhroma jurisdiction in Nagaland on Saturday, in an effort to push for a resolution of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The meeting was held at the CPO hall in Chümoukedima, and was attended by CPO president Zhato Kimho, joint secretary Thejangukho Yalietsu, and representatives from the Kuki villages.

The CPO expressed concern about the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur, and said that it was imperative to find an early and amicable settlement.

The organization also said that it would continue to provide assistance to the displaced Kuki villagers who had sought refuge in the Chakhroma area.

In a statement after the meeting, the CPO said that it reaffirmed its July 31, 1995, declaration to foster better understanding among all communities living under the Chakhroma region.

The organization urged all parties to the conflict in Manipur to work together in coordination to find a peaceful solution.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the Nagaland Peace Centre (NPC), and the United Naga Council (UNC).

These organizations also expressed their concern about the crisis in Manipur, and called for an early resolution.

The CPO’s meeting is a significant step in the effort to find a resolution to the crisis in Manipur. The organization’s willingness to work with the Kuki villages and other stakeholders is a positive sign, and it is hoped that their efforts will be successful.