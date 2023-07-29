Dimapur: The Nagaland Education Association (NEA) organised a panel discussion on the vision of NEP 2020 at the Morung hall at the directorate of school education in Kohima on Saturday, focusing on how Nagaland can achieve the goals as outlined in the new education policy.

In his address, NEA president Dr Zavise Rume said the panel discussion was organized as an academic forum to gain a deeper understanding of the policies and vision of NEP.

Describing NEP 2020 as an ambitious re-imagination of India’s education system, Rume called it a farsighted policy aimed at transforming the country into a modern, progressive, and equitable society.

He further described the NEP as a comprehensive document that provides broad guidelines for the effective implementation of education policies and programmes in India.

Rume opined that the NEP 2020 is a response to the people’s demand for a new education system that is more practical, job and skill-oriented. Such an education system, he believed, would empower children to generate knowledge through practice and experience.

Exhorting the participants to discuss strategies for producing skilled professionals in Nagaland, Rume emphasised the need for radical changes not only in education but also in attitudes towards values, words, and skills within the state.

On the indigenous education system, Rume proposed that indigenous knowledge could serve as the foundation for modern education in Nagaland by utilising the Naga ethos of pragmatism to improve and promote the state’s educational system.

The panelists of the discussion included Dr Khotole Khieya, associate professor, department of education, Nagaland University, Dr Bendangyapangla, associate professor, SCTE, and Dr Medonggoi Rhakho, deputy director of higher education.