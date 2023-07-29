Guwahati: A man was arrested in the Kachua area of Nagaon, Assam on Saturday with a “fake” currency printing machine.

As per sources, a team of Nagaon Police had inputs about a suspected person being involved in a fake currency racket.

Based on the input the police raid Uzanmari in the Kachua area.

During the raid, the police team nabbed Sahidul Islam with a machine and fake notes.

The police found fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 1.62 lakh from the accused.

On searching further they also found a fake currency printer that also happens to be fake.

The machine was a fake one and it was used to fool potential clients, a source said.

The source said that the machine is more of a gimmick and it does not print anything. The accused used the machine to dupe people claiming that it can print notes.

However, the police are investigating the origin of the machine.