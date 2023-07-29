Guwahati: A youth was allegedly lynched in the Lakhimpur district of Assam by suspected thieves.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Gubarisali area.

The deceased identified as Pranab Saikia tried to nab the suspected thieves. However, he was attacked by them.

The accused were allegedly attempting to steal goats near the area.

According to reports, the accused allegedly thrashed the youth and then dumped his body near the Ranganadi River.

The police further investigating the incident found a motorcycle on the spot.

The exact identities of the accused are still to be announced.

A police team is now investigating the matter to trace the suspects in the case.