Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was appointed as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The appointment was among many as the party has started its organisational rejig keeping the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Heartiest congratulations to all the newly-appointed office bearers of @BJP4India, including our esteemed colleague from Assam, Shri @KamakhyaTasa, on his appointment as the National Secretary of BJP.



With the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I have full confidence that… pic.twitter.com/kJtFA2nN6e — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2023

Following, Tasa’s appointment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated him and other newly appointed members on his official Twitter handle.

BJP in the reshuffle, announced a new team of central office-bearers, including 13 vice-presidents and nine general secretaries.

The party also appointed, Tariq Mansoor, a Member of the Legislative Council and former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been assigned the position of vice-president.

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who recently joined the BJP, has also been named as a national secretary.

While these were newly appointed to the national body, Assam Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia was dropped as general secretary.

Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh was also removed from his position as a vice-president of the party.