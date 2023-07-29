Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons including the chairperson of Bhartia Infra Project Limited in connection with a Railways contract scam from Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, a 12-member team raided several locations in Guwahati investigating a case of bribery for securing railway contracts.

While several other people were arrested in connection with the case, the latest arrests were part of an ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Meghalaya: New route to facilitate Assam vehicles to Sohra, tourist spots

The accused were identified as Ramavtar Bhartia, Abhinash Bhartia, Pawan Kumar Bhartia and Shankar Prasad Mor.

Ramavtar Bhartia is the chairperson of the company.

The CBI team also raided their apartments and other offices during the raid. Several documents related to the firm were also seized.

Also Read: Nagaland: EC provides ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to Assam man

The accused had allegedly bribed their way to secure several railway track repair and maintenance contracts across the region.

The accused were later forwarded to four-day CBI custody by a court.

The CBI has also found clues related to the massive mismanagement of funds by the firm.