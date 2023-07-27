IMPHAL: The central government is mulling to refer the probe into the sensational viral video case from violence-hit Manipur to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

The CBI is likely to take over probe into the Manipur viral video case, according to sources in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Nearly 10 people have been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the sensational incident that shook the entire nation.

The prime accused in the case identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32) of Pechi Awang Leikai in Manipur has also been arrested.

He was arrested from Thoubal district in Manipur, with the help of the video that went viral, in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, police said.

Notably, the CBI is already investigating five other cases related to Manipur violence.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP governments – both at the Centre and in Manipur – have been pushed to the edge after a viral video surfaced on social media that showed two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of unruly Metei men.

The shocking incident took place at Kangpokpi district of Manipur on May 4.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that hundreds of such shocking incidents took place during the course of ethnic violence in the state since May 3.