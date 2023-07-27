KOHIMA: An inspector-ranked policeman has been arrested in Nagaland for allegedly stealing and selling ammunition to warring groups in violence-hit Manipur.

The accused Nagaland police inspector allegedly stole ammunition from a state police’s armoury and sold it to warring groups in Manipur.

The groups in Manipur, to whom these ammunition were sold are allegedly involved in massacres of civilians and gun battles with security forces in the trouble-torn state.

According to sources, the ammunition that were stolen from Nagaland police armoury and sold to groups in Manipur, were meant for INSAS and self-loading rifles.

The ammunition were stolen from the central police armoury in Nagaland.

Around 2000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from the armoury by the arrested Nagaland police inspector.

Following the arrested of the Nagaland cop, five more individuals were also arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, while speaking on the issue said that an “investigation into the case is underway”.

“Law will take its own course of action,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Rio, meanwhile, refused to comment on the ongoing violence in Manipur saying that it was an “internal matter” of the violence-hit state.