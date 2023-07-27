IMPHAL: A team of MPs belonging to the opposition parties under INDIA, will visit the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The INDIA MPs’ team will arrive in Manipur on Saturday (July 29).

The team of MPs of the opposition parties under INDIA, will be on a two-day tour of Manipur.

“A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30,” an opposition leader said.

This announcement of the proposed visit of the MPs from INDIA comes just a day after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accepted a no-confidence motion against the Modi government forwarded by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, with nearly 150 people losing their lives across the state.

On the other hand, thousands of people have been displaced by the large-scale violence in Manipur.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur on June 29.

During his visit to Manipur, Rahul Gandhi had met representatives of different civil society organisations (CSOs).

He also visited relief camps and interacted with the inmates.