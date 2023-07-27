Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has agreed to summon an emergency session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to discuss the prevailing situation relating to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state and find an amicable solution.

The Congress Legislature Party, led by its leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

This was the third time that the Opposition Congress has pressed the Governor for a special session of the state assembly.

After the meeting, Ibobi Singh told reporters that the Governor informed the Congress delegation that she would inform the Chief Minister to convene a special session of the state cabinet. Once the state cabinet passes a resolution, the Governor will summon the special session.

During the meeting, the Congress legislators requested the Governor to convene an emergency session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India to discuss the gravity of the present turmoil in the state and find an everlasting solution.

Ibobi also questioned why the ruling government in the state has hesitated to call a special assembly session to discuss the present crisis in Manipur.

He also criticized the Prime Minister for remaining silent for the whole three months of the Manipur crisis and demanded that the Prime Minister should answer every question raised about Manipur in Parliament.

In response to a question from a reporter about the recent influx of illegal Myanmarese immigrants into Manipur after passing through the southern part of the state, Ibobi categorically stated that they must be pushed back by the border guards.

At present, Assam Rifles personnel are guarding the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Ibobi also raised his suspicion on whose instigation some civil society organizations like the Information Centre for Hill Areas Manipur (ICHAM) hindered the 10-km long border fencing during his tenure as Chief Minister on the ground that the border fencing would sacrifice some areas of Manipur. He asked where ICHAM has gone now.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has 60 members, of which the Congress has 5, the largest opposition party.