DIMAPUR: Music legend AR Rahman and adviser to Nagaland chief minister Abu Metha, discussed roadmaps and strategies for the development of the music industry in the state and the Northeast region of India, focusing on ongoing projects, programmes and potential future collaborations with the former and his institutions.

Metha, also the chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, met Rahman in Chennai on Friday (July 14).

Rahman is actively involved in various music promotion and mentorship programmes in Nagaland.

Following his visit to Nagaland in 2019 as the chief guest of the Hornbill Festival, Rahman initiated a programme to mentor musicians from the Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home, bringing them under his renowned Sunshine Orchestra.

He continues to mentor members of the Sunshine Orchestra from Nagaland.

Earlier this year, he took the children to Chennai to perform at an international concert in collaboration with the British Council.

Rahman is also engaged in mentoring and producing audio-video promotional productions that promote Nagaland and its musicians.

Metha conveyed the appreciation of the Nagaland government and chief minister Neiphiu Rio to Rahman for his contributions to the music industry in Nagaland.

Metha expressed appreciation for Rahman’s voluntary contributions to the music industry in the state, saying that his concern and contributions have positively impacted numerous lives and symbolize a gesture towards nation-building.

“Always grateful to Dr Rahman for the guidance and support he provided to the music fraternity of Nagaland and the Northeast. He is mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra of Nagaland, and through his platforms and initiatives, our musicians and young talents are getting fantastic opportunities and international platforms – making dreams and aspirations come true,” Metha tweeted.

Metha said they discussed several roadmaps and ideas to further enhance the music industry and strengthen collaborations and partnerships.

“His insights and inputs are not only eye-opening but inspirational. His concern to contribute and help is commendable,” he said of Rahman.