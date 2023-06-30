IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30), concluded his two-day visit of violence-hit Manipur.

“I share the pain of the people of Manipur,” said Rahul Gandhi after meeting governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi said: “It is a horrible tragedy. It is extremely sad and painful for all the people of Manipur and the people of India as well.”

During his two day trip to Manipur, the senior Congress leader visited relief camps in different parts of the state and interacted with the inmates.

“I went to the camps and met people from all communities,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media, also claimed that there is lack of medicines at relief camps in violence-hit Manipur.

“One of the things I would say to the government is that the basic amenities at the camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied. Such complaints have come from the camps,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed for peace in Manipur.

“I would appeal to everybody in Manipur that we need peace. My strong appeal to everyone is that violence will not get anything for anybody,” he said.

The Congress leader added: “Peace is the way forward and everybody should now talk about peace and start moving towards it. I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this state.”

“I love all the people of Manipur, and once again, this is a terrible tragedy, and we need to bring peace here,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30), met representatives of several civil society organisations (CSOs) in Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi met representatives of Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), United Naga Council (UNC), Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (STDC), and other prominent personalities from the state.

During the meeting with CSOs, Rahul Gandhi was apprised of the current situation in Manipur by the organisation and their grievances.

Later, Rahul Gandhi also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

During the meeting Rahul Gandhi discussed the current security situation in Manipur.