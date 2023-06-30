IMPHAL: There is lack of medicines at relief camps in violence-hit Manipur.

This was stated by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (June 30).

“I would like to ask the government to improve facilities in relief camps,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said: “The basic amenities need to be improved, food needs improvement, supply of medicines must be ensured.”

The Congress leader said that inmates at relief camps complained about lack of medicines.

While speaking to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also appealed for peace in Manipur.

“Violence will achieve nothing. It now time that peace prevails in Manipur and every one should work towards it,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30) afternoon, met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Rahul Gandhi met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

During the meeting Rahul Gandhi discussed the current security situation in Manipur

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Rahul Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.