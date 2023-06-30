IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30) afternoon, met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Rahul Gandhi met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

During the meeting Rahul Gandhi discussed the current security situation in Manipur

While speaking to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed for peace in Manipur.

“Violence will achieve nothing. It now time that peace prevails in Manipur and every one should work towards it,” said Rahul Gandhi.

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to violence-hit Manipur.

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Rahul Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.