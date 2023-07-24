NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday (July 24), launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking on the issue, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘unwillingness’ to speak on the issue of violence in Manipur.

“PM Narendra Modi can address the US Congress, but he cannot speak inside our nation’s Parliament,” said Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He said: “PM Modi can hug French President Macron, but he refuses to hug the victims of Manipur violence.”

The senior Congress leader also slammed the ruling BJP for “shielding the PM from speaking inside Parliament”.

He further said that the Prime Minister and the BJP are “treating the Manipur crisis as an ordinary law-and-order issue”.

The Congress leader also questioned PM Modi for ‘backing’ Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, despite the CM’s failure to improve crisis in the state.

“The PM can change CMs of election-going states. But for some reason, he continues to back the decisions of the CM of Manipur, who has admitted that hundreds of sexual assault instances have been reported in the state,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

“We want a substantive and exhaustive debate on Manipur inside the Parliament. The PM is running away from the scrutiny of the members of the opposition parties,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition parties, under INDIA, have been demanding discussions on the worrisome situation in Manipur.

The opposition parties have also been demanding a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur inside the Parliament.

Notably, PM Modi, since the violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, has spoken only once on the matter.

On July 20, after 77 days of Manipur violence, PM Modi finally broke his silence on the matter after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men in Manipur went viral on social media on July 19.