NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, union home minister Amit Shah has stated that he is ready to have discussions on the crisis in the Northeast state.

“I am ready to have discussions on the issue (Manipur crisis) in the House (Lok Sabha),” said union home minister Amit Shah.

The union home minister also urged the opposition parties “to let a discussion take place on this issue (Manipur crisis)”.

“To get a true sense of the sensitivity of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, it is important that a discussion takes place,” he said.

The union home minister added: “The people of the country must be aware of the truth on this matter.”

It may be mentioned here that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions, on Monday (July 24), were adjourned amid high-voltage protests by opposition parties.

The opposition parties have been demanding discussions on the worrying situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, on Monday (July 24), was suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Sanjay Singh was suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for “repeatedly violating” the chair’s directives.