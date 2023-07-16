New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday ruled out any reshuffle in his ministry before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, he said that there will be “big changes” after the polls and before the 2026 state Assembly election.

Sarma also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday and apprised him of the flood situation in Assam. The state has been facing devastating floods for the past few weeks, and over 40 people have died so far.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sarma said that he had requested Shah for more central assistance to help the state deal with the floods. He also said that the state government is working on a long-term plan to prevent floods in Assam.

On the issue of cabinet reshuffle, Sarma said that there is no need for any changes at present. He said that the current cabinet is working well and that he is happy with the performance of his ministers.

However, he said that there will be some changes after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that the new cabinet will be formed keeping in mind the upcoming 2026 state Assembly election.

Sarma also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on the Assam floods. Kejriwal had said that the Assam floods were a result of the state government’s “mismanagement”.

Sarma responded by saying that Kejriwal should focus on the development of Delhi instead of commenting on other states. He said that Kejriwal has been in power for over six years, but he has not been able to do anything significant for the people of Delhi.