NEW DELHI: Tensions are high between the Centre and Opposition parties over issues of crimes against women and ethnic violence in Manipur.

Opposition MPs have submitted strong adjournment notices for three consecutive working days in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs from Rajasthan gathered near the Gandhi statue on Parliament House premises to demand the immediate dismissal of the Rajasthan state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging growing atrocities against women in the state.

MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA also gathered at the Gandhi statue, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the situation in Manipur and the suspension of the N Biren Singh-led government in the state.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I threatens DGP GP Singh alleging ‘fake encounters’

The Rajya Sabha Chairman reported receiving 11 notices for discussion under Rule 176 and 27 under Rule 267. BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushil Modi have given notices to raise discussions on violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Amid loud protests, both houses have been adjourned until 12 pm.

Rule 176, which the Centre insists on, allows for a short-duration discussion, not exceeding two-and-a-half hours, on a particular issue.

It is shameful that the Prime Minister is making a statement outside the House, when Parliament is in session. It is his duty to make a comprehensive statement inside the Parliament on Manipur violence.



Therefore, we are requesting the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of… pic.twitter.com/oSvB3ZcD8u — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2023

It specifies that any member desiring to raise a discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may provide a written notice to the Secretary-General, accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for the discussion. Rule 176 does not involve a formal motion or voting.

Also Read: Assam: Youth dies after falling into pothole in Guwahati

The Opposition demands a longer discussion in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, which gives MPs the power to suspend the pre-decided agenda of the House with the Chairman’s approval.

The government’s insistence on Rule 176 could be seen as a strategy to prevent the Manipur issue from escalating further in Parliament.

The BJP’s reactive mode and copycat demonstration have been criticized by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who stated that the Opposition’s planned dharna in solidarity with Manipur was announced earlier.

The Opposition has been demanding a detailed discussion on the unrest in Manipur and an official statement by PM Modi on the issue inside both houses.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, has been disrupted by Opposition protests, seeking a thorough discussion on the Manipur situation and the PM’s statement.

The issue arose after a disturbing video showing two women being paraded naked by men in Manipur sparked outrage. The Opposition has accused the government of changing its demands and avoiding a discussion.