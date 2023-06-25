NEW DELHI: Manipur chief minister, on Sunday (June 25), met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

During the meeting Manipur CM Biren Singh briefed union home minister Amit Shah on the current security situation in the violence-hit Northeast state.

The meeting between Manipur chief minister Biren Singh and home minister Amit Shah lasted for around half an hour.

This meeting between the Manipur chief minister and the union home minister came just a day after the all-party meeting on the crisis in the state.

It may be mentioned here that this was the first visit of Manipur chief minister Biren Singh to New Delhi since May 3, the day violence broke out in the state.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Notably, during the all-party meeting on June 24, the opposition parties had demanded the BJP to remove Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur.

The opposition parties also demanded immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur to ensure restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.