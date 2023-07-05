Guwahati: Kamal Medhi has been suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam due to controversial remarks he made against the Ahom community recently.

Kamal Medhi was previously affiliated with various political parties, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity, Raijor Dal, and Congress.

Despite his shifting alliances, he joined the AAP before facing the repercussions of his comments.

The decision to expel Medhi stems from his recent anti-Gogoi remark, which sparked outrage within the party and garnered public criticism.

Expressing his emotions, Kamal Medhi took to Facebook to share his sentiments following the expulsion.

It may be mentioned that the suspension order was signed by the convenor of Assam State Aap Aadmi Party, Bhaben Choudhury.

In the order, it was written that while Medhi had already apologised for the “anti-Ahom remarks”, he broke the party’s ethics by later more controversial remarks on social media. Hence, for this, he was suspended with immediate effect.

However, Kamal Medhi on his Facebook account claimed that he was not communicated by the AAP state leaders regarding his suspension. He claimed that he came to know about the orders after it was uploaded on the media.

Medhi claimed that no one even gave him a show-cause notice regarding the issue adding that his suspension came based on the order of Assam’s “almighty”.

He further hinted at his exit from AAP Assam following this.