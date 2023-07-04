Guwahati: A senior Assam BJP leader and former Nalbari MLA, Ashok Sarma on Monday alleged that some new members of the party (BJP) are causing great harm to it by their actions.

Speaking to the Media, Sarma who had been a former MLA and a senior BJP member claims that in 2015, some people joined the BJP and ever since a conspiracy is being plotted to “chase away” the old members of the party.

He alleged that while some of the senior and older members of the party had worked quite hard to bring the BJP to power in the state, the central leadership trusted these new ones to run the party.

“However, these new ones who had brought the Congress to an existential crisis, are now doing the same with the older BJP members”, he added.

Sarma claimed that these new ones also feed false information to the Chief Minister about him.

Sarma added that while he along with many others had worked very hard to make the party strong, these newly joined members are making it other ways.

While he did not name anyone in particular, he claimed that the actions of these few ones will result in a significant loss of the party.