Guwahati: Police on Monday night arrested two cyber criminals from Buwalguri village in central Assam’s Morigaon district.

The arrested cyber-criminals have been identified as Babul Islam and Rubuluddin, residents of Titatala and Kacharibari villages respectively.

According to police, the two were nabbed based on intelligence inputs, and upon search, the police recovered 167 SIM cards, six ATM cards, four passbooks, three Aadhaar cards, and four voter ID cards from their possession.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is underway to unearth further linkages.

This is the second major cybercrime bust in Morigaon in recent weeks.

In early June, the police arrested Aminul Haque, a notorious cyber-criminal, from Goroimari. During the raid, the police seized a staggering 238 fake SIM cards from Haque’s possession.

The arrests of Islam, Rubuluddin, and Haque are a significant blow to the network of cyber criminals in Morigaon.