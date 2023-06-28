Guwahati: A team of Assam Police in Morigaon district have arrested a man with a rifle with live ammunition.

The police apprehended the man based on specific inputs.

The accused identified as Sabur Uddin was arrested from his home in Hogaltoli in Morigaon.

On searching his residence, the police found a rifle with nine rounds of ammunition.

It was alleged that the gun had no paperwork and that the accused had used the gun for illegal activities.

Reports claimed that Sabur Uddin may have been involved in poaching.

The police, however, have initiated an investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned that the type of rifle seized by the police is usually used in hunting activities. However, the purpose of Sabur Uddin keeping the gun is now being investigated.