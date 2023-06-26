Guwahati: Another Lat Mandal posted at the Morigaon Circle Office in Morigaon district in Assam was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Monday.

As per officials, the arrested lat mandal has been identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle.

He was arrested right in front of his office while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15 thousand from a complainant.

The V&AC in a tweet wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Nabajyoti Nath, Lot Mandal of Morigaon Revenue Circle, in front of the Morigaon Circle Office immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000/- as a bribe for processing of Namjari.”

Over the past few months, the V&AC have arrested several lat mandals as well as other officials linked to the revenue department.

In most cases, the officials are found demanding or accepting bribes from people for completing certain official work. Sometimes, they even tend to demand money to clear documents illegally.