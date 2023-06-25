GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (June 25), claimed that there are no problems with the draft delimitation proposal, which was published by the election commission (EC) last week.

Reacting to the opposition to the draft delimitation proposal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people who have no understanding about the exercise are raising objection.

“Only those who do not understand the process or are staring at defeats in elections are protesting the draft delimitation proposal,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said “there has been no problem” with the exercise of redrawing assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The draft delimitation proposal was published by the election commission (EC) on June 20.

It proposed that the number of assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Assam will remain unchanged at 126 and 14 respectively.

However, the election commission proposed to alter geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both assembly and the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, some of the seats will be done away with, while some new are to be created.